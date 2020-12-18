Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, December 18, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
3 p.m. – Gov. Murphy, along with other officials
Vaccines
- Murphy listed several public vaccination sites to vaccinate public health care workers that are a part of the 1A category. This tweet below lists those sites.
We are on-schedule to open six vaccine “mega sites” across the state in early January:— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 18, 2020
☑️Bergen County: Meadowlands Complex
☑️Morris County: Rockaway Townsquare Mall
☑️Middlesex County: New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center pic.twitter.com/kRjUD0EO5H
- Nursing homes will be begin being vaccinated Mon, Dec. 28
- Partaking in CVS/Walgreens federal program
- State expected to receive 86,775 Pfizer doses in its next shipment. Now, federal data shows 53,625 doses will be sent to New Jersey, down 38% from expectation.
- The overall Pfizer doses expected for the month of December will also now be 33% less than expected.
- Data for the Moderna vaccine shows a shipping reduction of about 20%.
- Murphy: No satisfactory reason for these distribution issues
- All states are impacted, Murphy said.
- Pfizer said they are also unsure of reason, and indicated it was a federal government issue
- More than 200 sites have volunteered to be vaccine distribution locations.
Metrics from schools
- 10 new in school outbreaks (outbreak is 2 or more cases linked to in school activity)
- 40 new cases
- Total is 98 outbreaks impacting 428 individuals
Hospitals
New Jersey Hospital Association says members must report number of COVID-19 cases among employees daily
Daily indicators
- 3,975 new positive cases
- 423,226 total cases
- 10.08% positivity rate (based on Monday’s testing)
- 1.03 rate of transmission
- 3,582 hospitalized (3,375 confirmed COVID-19 cases)
- 715 patients in ICU
- 480 on ventilators
- 461 patients discharged, with 397 admitted
- 71 deaths in hospitals (not yet confirmed COVID-19)
- 44 new deaths reportable
- 16,216 COVID-19 deaths in total, with 1,908 considered probable
Unemployment
- 16,000+ new initial unemployment claims in NJ
- $20 billion distributed in unemployment benefits to New Jerseyans
- FEMA lost wages assistance payments set to be processed tonight by NJ DOL
- Sustain and Serve program for restaurants or customers: business.nj.gov/covid
For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.
Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information