Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, December 18, 2020

Emergency medical services in Jersey City, New Jersey on Dec. 8, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

3 p.m. – Gov. Murphy, along with other officials

Vaccines



Murphy listed several public vaccination sites to vaccinate public health care workers that are a part of the 1A category. This tweet below lists those sites.

We are on-schedule to open six vaccine “mega sites” across the state in early January:

☑️Bergen County: Meadowlands Complex

☑️Morris County: Rockaway Townsquare Mall

☑️Middlesex County: New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center pic.twitter.com/kRjUD0EO5H — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 18, 2020

Nursing homes will be begin being vaccinated Mon, Dec. 28 Partaking in CVS/Walgreens federal program

State expected to receive 86,775 Pfizer doses in its next shipment. Now, federal data shows 53,625 doses will be sent to New Jersey, down 38% from expectation. The overall Pfizer doses expected for the month of December will also now be 33% less than expected.

Data for the Moderna vaccine shows a shipping reduction of about 20%.

Murphy: No satisfactory reason for these distribution issues

All states are impacted, Murphy said.

Pfizer said they are also unsure of reason, and indicated it was a federal government issue

More than 200 sites have volunteered to be vaccine distribution locations.

Metrics from schools



10 new in school outbreaks (outbreak is 2 or more cases linked to in school activity)

40 new cases

Total is 98 outbreaks impacting 428 individuals

Hospitals

New Jersey Hospital Association says members must report number of COVID-19 cases among employees daily

Daily indicators



3,975 new positive cases

423,226 total cases

10.08% positivity rate (based on Monday’s testing)

1.03 rate of transmission

3,582 hospitalized (3,375 confirmed COVID-19 cases)

715 patients in ICU

480 on ventilators

461 patients discharged, with 397 admitted

71 deaths in hospitals (not yet confirmed COVID-19)

44 new deaths reportable

16,216 COVID-19 deaths in total, with 1,908 considered probable

Unemployment



16,000+ new initial unemployment claims in NJ

$20 billion distributed in unemployment benefits to New Jerseyans

FEMA lost wages assistance payments set to be processed tonight by NJ DOL

Sustain and Serve program for restaurants or customers: business.nj.gov/covid

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

