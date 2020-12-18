Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, December 18, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
Jersey city ems breaking news filephoto

Emergency medical services in Jersey City, New Jersey on Dec. 8, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

3 p.m. – Gov. Murphy, along with other officials

Vaccines

  • Murphy listed several public vaccination sites to vaccinate public health care workers that are a part of the 1A category. This tweet below lists those sites.
  • Nursing homes will be begin being vaccinated Mon, Dec. 28
    • Partaking in CVS/Walgreens federal program
  • State expected to receive 86,775 Pfizer doses in its next shipment. Now, federal data shows 53,625 doses will be sent to New Jersey, down 38% from expectation.
    • The overall Pfizer doses expected for the month of December will also now be 33% less than expected.
  • Data for the Moderna vaccine shows a shipping reduction of about 20%.
  • Murphy: No satisfactory reason for these distribution issues
  • All states are impacted, Murphy said.
  • Pfizer said they are also unsure of reason, and indicated it was a federal government issue
  • More than 200 sites have volunteered to be vaccine distribution locations.

Metrics from schools

  • 10 new in school outbreaks (outbreak is 2 or more cases linked to in school activity)
  • 40 new cases
  • Total is 98 outbreaks impacting 428 individuals

Hospitals
New Jersey Hospital Association says members must report number of COVID-19 cases among employees daily

Daily indicators

  • 3,975 new positive cases
  • 423,226 total cases
  • 10.08% positivity rate (based on Monday’s testing)
  • 1.03 rate of transmission
  • 3,582 hospitalized (3,375 confirmed COVID-19 cases)
  • 715 patients in ICU
  • 480 on ventilators
  • 461 patients discharged, with 397 admitted
  • 71 deaths in hospitals (not yet confirmed COVID-19)
  • 44 new deaths reportable
  • 16,216 COVID-19 deaths in total, with 1,908 considered probable

Unemployment

  • 16,000+ new initial unemployment claims in NJ
  • $20 billion distributed in unemployment benefits to New Jerseyans
  • FEMA lost wages assistance payments set to be processed tonight by NJ DOL
  • Sustain and Serve program for restaurants or customers: business.nj.gov/covid

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Warmer, partly sunny Thursday before things heat up Friday

Survivor of Boulder shooting recounts his experience

Forecast: Get set for Saturday

Actor Kevin Bacon talks singing, new season of 'City on a Hill'

Ben Appetit: Ben Aaron makes the 'Tornado Omelet'

Sleep for success: How can we get a good night’s rest?

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. talks podcast, 'The Daily Show'

Sen. Brad Hoylman talks NY surrogacy legalization, COVID-19 registry bill

Much-needed rain Wednesday breaks up string of gorgeous days