Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, December 11, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey.
The latest official numbers:
As of Friday, there were 390,256 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,794 confirmed or probable virus fatalities, per Gov. Phil Murphy.
2 p.m. — Murphy speaks:
Bars and Restaurants
- 10 bars and restaurants were issued sanctions from ABC, including liquor license suspensions, over violation of COVID-19 rules
- There were 3 additional incidents that resulted in arrests
- No change to NJ indoor dining plan
Vaccines
- Excited about FDA panel recommendation
- Anxiously awaits FDA full approval
- Anticipate first shipments arriving in a few days
- Can immediately put vaccine plan in place, beginning with health care workers
- 6 NJ hospitals will receive doses once EUA is authorized, health commissioner said
- Distribution to eligible population can begin within 24 hours of necessary approvals: in NJ, that first population represents certain health care workers (paid or unpaid) and long-term care residents
- About 650,000 individuals qualify under the state’s definition of these health care workers
- Expected that state would receive between 76,000 doses in first round of distribution of Pfizer vaccine
- Limited availability is expected for months — though shipments are expected weekly
- Each type of vaccine will be distributed to specific groups so that it’s possible to administer the second shot
Diabetes
- Free back-up supplies were given to residents in need during the first wave
- The Diabetes Foundation will do the same, free of charge, now
- There is a limited supply
- diabetesfoundationinc.org is the website to register
Health insurance portal remains open
Unemployment figures
- Increase in initial claims
- Stressed to make sure they are working to make sure every affected New Jerseyan gets unemployment benefits they are due
- FEMA lost wages payments will also be furnished
Daily indicators
- 3,821 new positive tests
- Total positive cases: 390,256
- Rate of positivity: 9.95%, though newest available numbers suggest a rate above 14%
- Rate of transmission: 1.14
- Hospitalizations have increased to 3,571, though the increase is at a lower rate
- 687 in ICU
- Murphy said these increases line up with expectations of post-Thanksgiving surge (unable to confirm these numbers are related to Thanksgiving)
- 425 patients discharged, though 467 new patients were hospitalized
- 55 deaths; 16 on Tuesday
- 15,794 total death (1,868 unconfirmed COVID-19, but probable)
- 1 new case of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in pediatric patient, total is 65 cases for state
Stories of those that have died
- Murphy remembered Jack Ellery, 63-year radio vet who became a Central Jersey mainstay, spending 44 years at WCTC; he died of COVID-19 on Tuesday
- Roy Schriever was a department of transportation vet and volunteer firefighter, and served New Jersey for more than four decades; he was an avid outdoorsman
- Erick Whitaker worked as a correctional police officer for nearly two decades, and was beloved among his family and friends
Positive recognition for small business
- KS Fitness Center in Tom’s River
