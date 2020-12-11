Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, December 11, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak New Jersey

FILE- In this May 18, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wears a face mask during a coronavirus press briefing in Trenton, N.J. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool, File)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

The latest official numbers:
As of Friday, there were 390,256 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,794 confirmed or probable virus fatalities, per Gov. Phil Murphy.

2 p.m. — Murphy speaks:

Bars and Restaurants

  • 10 bars and restaurants were issued sanctions from ABC, including liquor license suspensions, over violation of COVID-19 rules
  • There were 3 additional incidents that resulted in arrests
  • No change to NJ indoor dining plan

Vaccines

  • Excited about FDA panel recommendation
  • Anxiously awaits FDA full approval
  • Anticipate first shipments arriving in a few days
  • Can immediately put vaccine plan in place, beginning with health care workers
  • 6 NJ hospitals will receive doses once EUA is authorized, health commissioner said
  • Distribution to eligible population can begin within 24 hours of necessary approvals: in NJ, that first population represents certain health care workers (paid or unpaid) and long-term care residents
  • About 650,000 individuals qualify under the state’s definition of these health care workers
  • Expected that state would receive between 76,000 doses in first round of distribution of Pfizer vaccine
  • Limited availability is expected for months — though shipments are expected weekly
  • Each type of vaccine will be distributed to specific groups so that it’s possible to administer the second shot

Diabetes

  • Free back-up supplies were given to residents in need during the first wave
  • The Diabetes Foundation will do the same, free of charge, now
  • There is a limited supply
  • diabetesfoundationinc.org is the website to register

Health insurance portal remains open

Unemployment figures

  • Increase in initial claims
  • Stressed to make sure they are working to make sure every affected New Jerseyan gets unemployment benefits they are due
  • FEMA lost wages payments will also be furnished

Daily indicators

  • 3,821 new positive tests
  • Total positive cases: 390,256
  • Rate of positivity: 9.95%, though newest available numbers suggest a rate above 14%
  • Rate of transmission: 1.14
  • Hospitalizations have increased to 3,571, though the increase is at a lower rate
  • 687 in ICU
  • Murphy said these increases line up with expectations of post-Thanksgiving surge (unable to confirm these numbers are related to Thanksgiving)
  • 425 patients discharged, though 467 new patients were hospitalized
  • 55 deaths; 16 on Tuesday
  • 15,794 total death (1,868 unconfirmed COVID-19, but probable)
  • 1 new case of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in pediatric patient, total is 65 cases for state

Stories of those that have died

  • Murphy remembered Jack Ellery, 63-year radio vet who became a Central Jersey mainstay, spending 44 years at WCTC; he died of COVID-19 on Tuesday
  • Roy Schriever was a department of transportation vet and volunteer firefighter, and served New Jersey for more than four decades; he was an avid outdoorsman
  • Erick Whitaker worked as a correctional police officer for nearly two decades, and was beloved among his family and friends

Positive recognition for small business

  • KS Fitness Center in Tom’s River

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Tips to boost your mood and inspire happiness

Heavy rain Thursday before sun returns Friday, through the weekend

Up and down temps ahead for tri-state

Bias not ruled out in Atlanta spa shootings

Much needed rain is on the way

Atlanta shooting suspect says he targeted massage parlors because of sex addiction

Waka Flocka Flame, Tammy Rivera talk new music, season 2 of 'Waka and Tammy: What the Flocka'

The show must go on in Nickelodeon's 'Drama Club'

'Stock Up Kids' talk financial literacy and narrowing the wealth cap