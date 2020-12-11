Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, December 11, 2020

FILE- In this May 18, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wears a face mask during a coronavirus press briefing in Trenton, N.J. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool, File)

The latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there were 390,256 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,794 confirmed or probable virus fatalities, per Gov. Phil Murphy.

2 p.m. — Murphy speaks:

Bars and Restaurants



10 bars and restaurants were issued sanctions from ABC, including liquor license suspensions, over violation of COVID-19 rules

There were 3 additional incidents that resulted in arrests

No change to NJ indoor dining plan

Vaccines



Excited about FDA panel recommendation

Anxiously awaits FDA full approval

Anticipate first shipments arriving in a few days

Can immediately put vaccine plan in place, beginning with health care workers

6 NJ hospitals will receive doses once EUA is authorized, health commissioner said

Distribution to eligible population can begin within 24 hours of necessary approvals: in NJ, that first population represents certain health care workers (paid or unpaid) and long-term care residents

About 650,000 individuals qualify under the state’s definition of these health care workers

Expected that state would receive between 76,000 doses in first round of distribution of Pfizer vaccine

Limited availability is expected for months — though shipments are expected weekly

Each type of vaccine will be distributed to specific groups so that it’s possible to administer the second shot

Diabetes



Free back-up supplies were given to residents in need during the first wave

The Diabetes Foundation will do the same, free of charge, now

There is a limited supply

diabetesfoundationinc.org is the website to register

Health insurance portal remains open



Unemployment figures



Increase in initial claims

Stressed to make sure they are working to make sure every affected New Jerseyan gets unemployment benefits they are due

FEMA lost wages payments will also be furnished

Daily indicators



3,821 new positive tests

Total positive cases: 390,256

Rate of positivity: 9.95%, though newest available numbers suggest a rate above 14%

Rate of transmission: 1.14

Hospitalizations have increased to 3,571, though the increase is at a lower rate

687 in ICU

Murphy said these increases line up with expectations of post-Thanksgiving surge (unable to confirm these numbers are related to Thanksgiving)

425 patients discharged, though 467 new patients were hospitalized

55 deaths; 16 on Tuesday

15,794 total death (1,868 unconfirmed COVID-19, but probable)

1 new case of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in pediatric patient, total is 65 cases for state

Stories of those that have died



Murphy remembered Jack Ellery, 63-year radio vet who became a Central Jersey mainstay, spending 44 years at WCTC; he died of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Roy Schriever was a department of transportation vet and volunteer firefighter, and served New Jersey for more than four decades; he was an avid outdoorsman

Erick Whitaker worked as a correctional police officer for nearly two decades, and was beloved among his family and friends

Positive recognition for small business



KS Fitness Center in Tom’s River

