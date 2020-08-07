Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, August 7, 2020

A jogger runs past a sign on the Bradley Beach oceanfront in New Jersey urging people to use social distancing to maintain space between each other even in the outdoors during the coronavirus outbreak.

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held his daily briefing. Watch in video below.

Power in NJ



About 310,800 outages statewide (down from 1.4 million)

Would the governor consider fines for utility companies each day there’s not power? Murphy says he’s uncertain of fines. “We have to keep in mind, safety.”

Reopening in NJ



NJ Housing Mortgage Finance Agency standing up a $25 million Small Landlord Emergency Grant Program to assist landlords and tenants.

NJ adding new dashboard related to contact tracing efforts. (allows everyone to see where the contact tracers are on the job)

Unemployment in NJ



$1.3 million met monetary requirement for benefits

More than $13.2 billion has been given to NJ residents.

Congress needs to provide cash assistance to states

Schools in NJ



FAQs for school districts are no online: nj.gov/education

Daily numbers



Total cases: 184,061 (384 new cases)

Positivity rate: 1.95%

Rate of transmission: 1.15 (down from Thursday, and Sunday’s four-month high)

Hospitalizations: 551 (298 were covid-confirmed)

Total deaths: 14,007 (12 new deaths; 7 in the last five days)

Latest official numbers:

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 183,701 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 13,996 coronavirus fatalities.

