Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, August 7, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
1 p.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy held his daily briefing. Watch in video below.
Power in NJ
- About 310,800 outages statewide (down from 1.4 million)
- Would the governor consider fines for utility companies each day there’s not power? Murphy says he’s uncertain of fines. “We have to keep in mind, safety.”
Reopening in NJ
- NJ Housing Mortgage Finance Agency standing up a $25 million Small Landlord Emergency Grant Program to assist landlords and tenants.
- NJ adding new dashboard related to contact tracing efforts. (allows everyone to see where the contact tracers are on the job)
Unemployment in NJ
- $1.3 million met monetary requirement for benefits
- More than $13.2 billion has been given to NJ residents.
- Congress needs to provide cash assistance to states
Schools in NJ
- FAQs for school districts are no online: nj.gov/education
Daily numbers
- Total cases: 184,061 (384 new cases)
- Positivity rate: 1.95%
- Rate of transmission: 1.15 (down from Thursday, and Sunday’s four-month high)
- Hospitalizations: 551 (298 were covid-confirmed)
- Total deaths: 14,007 (12 new deaths; 7 in the last five days)
Latest official numbers:
As of Thursday afternoon, there are 183,701 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 13,996 coronavirus fatalities.
For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.
Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information