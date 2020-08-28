Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, August 28, 2020

A customer wearing a protective mask waits to be served at D'jais Oceanview Bar & Cafe beside a mostly empty beach Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Belmar, New Jersey.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

10 a.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy made an announcement regarding child care funding in NJ. Watch in video below.

COVID-19 in NJ



372 new cases (190,971 state total)

Positivity rate: 1.52%

Rate of transmission: 0.77

9 new fatalities (Death toll: 14,150)

Public health emergency was extended

Child care in NJ



Nearly 4,000 child care centers remain closed

Many schools continue distant learning, there will be new and increased need for child care during school hours.

This has caused tens of thousands of parents to be concerned about child care and finances.

Murphy announces $250 million COVID-19 Child Care Initiative. (Come in four buckets) Restart grant funds for child care providers that open by Oct. 1 ($50 million) Child care providers ($30 million) Full-time subsidies for working families that require child care. ($20 million) Establishes tuition assistance for families not eligible for subsidy, but make under $75,000 per year ($150 million)

We are one step closer to recovery from this crisis

Recent numbers

As of Friday morning, there were 190,971 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,150 coronavirus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information