Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, August 21, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey.
1 p.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy held his COVID-19 briefing. Watch in video below.
PPE in NJ
- N95 masks (Goal 5 million): 4.7 million
- Surgical masks (Goal 13 million): 1 million +12 million on order
- Face shields (Goal 2 million): 1.7 million
- Ventilators: Stockpile of 1,447 with 500 on order, additional 600 in hospitals.
Contact tracers in NJ
- More than half the people contact tracers are trying to get in contact with are not cooperating
- Take the call and work with them.
- Contact tracers can also link people to child-care resources
- They will never ask for social security, finances and personal info.
- About 1,612 contact tracers (By the end of the year,goal is to have 30 tracers per 100 people)
- 52% of people not providing contacts to contact tracers
- 19% not picking up contact tracers’ calls.
Testing in NJ
- DOH and Optum are setting up mobile testing sites at senior housing facilities in Atlantic City, Camden and Trenton.Other sites coming to Elizabeth, Newark and Paterson.
- 2.6 million tests have been conducted in NJ
COVID-19 in NJ
- Public water, gas and electric utility shutoff moratorium extended until Oct. 15
- Deferred payment agreements from 12-24 months will be offered from gas and electric utilities.
Overnight numbers
- Total cases: 188,817 (313 new)
- 1.42% positivity rate
- 1.04 rate of transmission
- 13 confirmed deaths (total: 14,112)
Gyms
- “We’re getting very close” to moving forward with gyms and other situations.
Recent numbers
As of Friday afternoon, there were 188,817 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,112 coronavirus fatalities.
