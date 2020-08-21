Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, August 21, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held his COVID-19 briefing. Watch in video below.

PPE in NJ



N95 masks (Goal 5 million): 4.7 million

Surgical masks (Goal 13 million): 1 million +12 million on order

Face shields (Goal 2 million): 1.7 million

Ventilators: Stockpile of 1,447 with 500 on order, additional 600 in hospitals.

Contact tracers in NJ



More than half the people contact tracers are trying to get in contact with are not cooperating

Take the call and work with them.

Contact tracers can also link people to child-care resources

They will never ask for social security, finances and personal info.

About 1,612 contact tracers (By the end of the year,goal is to have 30 tracers per 100 people)

52% of people not providing contacts to contact tracers

19% not picking up contact tracers’ calls.

Testing in NJ



DOH and Optum are setting up mobile testing sites at senior housing facilities in Atlantic City, Camden and Trenton.Other sites coming to Elizabeth, Newark and Paterson.

2.6 million tests have been conducted in NJ

COVID-19 in NJ



Public water, gas and electric utility shutoff moratorium extended until Oct. 15

Deferred payment agreements from 12-24 months will be offered from gas and electric utilities.

Overnight numbers



Total cases: 188,817 (313 new)

1.42% positivity rate

1.04 rate of transmission

13 confirmed deaths (total: 14,112)

Gyms



“We’re getting very close” to moving forward with gyms and other situations.

Recent numbers

As of Friday afternoon, there were 188,817 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,112 coronavirus fatalities.

