Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, August 14, 2020

1 p.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy held his daily coronavirus briefing. Watch in video below.
Election in NJ
- Online voter registration system will be effective Sept. 4 to allow new voters to register
- All active New Jersey voters will receive votes.
- No sample ballots. You will receive your official .
- Ballots can be returned to polling stations or secure deposit boxes.
- Each municipality will open at least one in-person polling site
- All public schools will close to in-person instruction on Nov. 3
Returning ballots
- Must be postmarked by Nov. 3
- Ballot must be received no later than 8 p.m. Nov. 10
- Ballot without postmarks received by 8 p.m. Nov. 5 will be valid.
Higher education in NJ
- OSHE will provide $150 million in direct support to colleges and universities to defray costs of COVID-19 responses
Daily numbers
- Total cases: 187,164 (585 new)
- 1.63% daily positivity rate
- Rate of transmission: 0.92
- Hospitalizations: 514 (278 known COVID-positive patients)
- 91 in ICU
- Death toll: 14,064 (10 new confirmed deaths)
8 a.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced New Jersey will adopt mail-in ballots for the November election. READ MORE.
5 a.m.
Montclair has joined the growing list of of New Jersey municipalities that, despite the state’s allowance of a return to school buildings, will keep remote learning in the fall of 2020. READ MORE.
Recent numbers
As of Friday afternoon, there were 187,164 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,064 coronavirus fatalities.
