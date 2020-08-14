Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, August 14, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held his daily coronavirus briefing. Watch in video below.

Election in NJ



Online voter registration system will be effective Sept. 4 to allow new voters to register

All active New Jersey voters will receive votes.

No sample ballots. You will receive your official .

Ballots can be returned to polling stations or secure deposit boxes.

Each municipality will open at least one in-person polling site

All public schools will close to in-person instruction on Nov. 3

Returning ballots



Must be postmarked by Nov. 3

Ballot must be received no later than 8 p.m. Nov. 10

Ballot without postmarks received by 8 p.m. Nov. 5 will be valid.

Higher education in NJ



OSHE will provide $150 million in direct support to colleges and universities to defray costs of COVID-19 responses

Daily numbers



Total cases: 187,164 (585 new)

1.63% daily positivity rate

Rate of transmission: 0.92

Hospitalizations: 514 (278 known COVID-positive patients)

91 in ICU

Death toll: 14,064 (10 new confirmed deaths)

8 a.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced New Jersey will adopt mail-in ballots for the November election. READ MORE.

5 a.m.

Montclair has joined the growing list of of New Jersey municipalities that, despite the state’s allowance of a return to school buildings, will keep remote learning in the fall of 2020. READ MORE.

Recent numbers

As of Friday afternoon, there were 187,164 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,064 coronavirus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information