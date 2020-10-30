Last-minute safety tips for Halloween

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Parents have been trying to find ways to stay safe this Halloween without taking away the fun of trick-or-treating.

As Halloween approaches, some leading health officials have offered last-minute ways to minimize the dangers of COVID-19.

Various professors have warned trick-or-treating is not safe, and children should stay home. Others have said do your best to make sure it’s as safe as possible.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified high-contact trick-or-treating as a “high-risk” activity, the agency said the agency could be made safer.

Halloween safety tips:

Wear a mask

Wash hands

Avoid direct contact

Give treats outdoors

Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take

The CDC also suggested to skip the Halloween masks this year. Costume masks are not a substitute for a cloth mask and wearing a cloth mask under a costume mask could make it difficult to breathe.