Kroger among grocery stores limiting purchase of pandemic-related products

NEW JERSEY — At least three U.S. supermarket chains are taking steps to prevent a resurgence of hoarding products as coronavirus cases continue to surge across the country.

Kroger, H-E-B and Giant Food Stores are limiting purchases of certain pandemic favorites, such as toilet paper, paper towels, disinfectants and, in some cases, hand soap.

Research firm IRI reports about 19% of paper products and 16% of household cleaners were out of stock last week.

The United States set a record of more than 126,400 confirmed cases in a single day on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases in the U.S. is approaching 100,000 for the first time, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Total U.S. cases since the start of the pandemic nears 10 million, and confirmed cases globally approaches 50 million.

