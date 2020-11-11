Knicks shut training center after positive COVID-19 tests

HOUSTON, TX – MARCH 27: An NBA baskeball sits on the court. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The New York Knicks have temporarily closed their training facility after three team employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Knicks said the tests came during routine screenings. They said all three employees were without symptoms and were currently under quarantine.

The training facility, located in Greenburgh, New York, will be thoroughly cleaned while closed.

The NBA season will begin Dec. 22.