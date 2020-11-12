Knicks, Nets likely to return to play with no fans in arenas

during their game at the Barclays Center on January 13, 2016 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

NEW YORK — Both the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets are likely going to start their 2020-21 NBA season with no fans in Madison Square Garden or Barclays Center.

Both teams confirmed to PIX11 News that they would be following guidelines set by New York State which would prevent any paying customers from getting in.

“We are following New York State guidelines to determine when fans will be allowed to return to Barclays Center,” said a Nets spokesperson.

The league has planned to return to action on Dec. 22, when laws could conceivably be different but for now would not allow anyone in attendance.

“The Knicks will adhere to state guidelines which currently do not allow fans in arenas and stadiums,” said a spokesperson for the Knicks.

The Knicks recently had to shut down their training center due to positive COVID-19 tests.