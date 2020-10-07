‘Just not fair’: Communities bristle at new NYC shutdowns

Members of the Jewish Orthodox community speak with NYPD officers on a street corner, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in the Borough Park neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo moved to reinstate restrictions on businesses, houses of worship and schools in and near areas where coronavirus cases are spiking. Many neighborhoods that stand to be affected are home to large enclaves of Orthodox Jews. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — Anger and resentment are flaring in some Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods facing new coronavirus shutdowns.

Several community members said Wednesday the state is unfairly targeting Orthodox Jewish communities as it tries to stamp out hot spots before they spread.

Protests erupted in Brooklyn’s Borough Park neighborhood Tuesday night after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new restrictions on schools, businesses and houses of worship in some parts of the city and state.

The crowd was made up of hundreds who made it clear they’ll continue to pray despite the statewide mandate to restrict houses of worship in virus “hot spots.”

“The constitution overrides everything,” activist Heshy Tischler said as he spoke out on behalf of the crowd and his community. “You do not have to close your shul,” he also said.

Tischler was seen on video less than two weeks ago interrupting, ambushing and heckling city health officials attempting to give a briefing in South Brooklyn. He was unmasked and called the head of the city’s public hospitals a “filthy animal” as the news conference devolved into chaos, eventually shut down by aides.

Video from Tuesday night showed protesters shouting, setting fires and blocking traffic. At one point, things got violent, with an attack on a photographer.

The mayor responded Wednesday.

“Assault is not going to be accepted,” he said. “Assault on anyone, ever — and I want to make very clear to everyone, even folks who disagree with these new rules to get us out of this crisis: respect the laws, respect the specific instructions of the NYPD, and if anyone doesn’t there will be consequences.”

But police never made an arrest or issued a summons in Borough Park.

It’s led some to question why, when it’s a much different scene during Black Lives Matter protests,

“It sends a message that certain communities can get away with things that others cannot,” St. John’s University Criminal Justice Professor Dr. Robert Gonzalez said.

But frustration and grievances among residents kept simmering Wednesday.

The outrage over the new restrictions came from several religious groups and communities frustrated about possibly going back to a complete shout down.

In a statement, several leaders of the Orthodox community responded to these new regulations.

“It is disgraceful that Gov. Cuomo would impose these restrictions targeting our community in the midst of our Jewish holidays. Because of his unilateral and irresponsible acts, our community is rightfully shocked, angered and highly frustrated,” the statement said.

And while many in these affected Brooklyn and Queens communities are following COVID-19 guidelines, it’s the actions of others who don’t wear masks and don’t social distance that are seemingly behind the massive spike in cases in these areas.

Why not follow these guidelines at all times?

“If we were to feel that there was any threat to our health and safety we would do just that,” one resident said.

As of Wednesday evening, more than 211,000 Americans have died of COVID-19.

Cuomo insists the new restrictions are based solely on science and coronavirus case clusters.