‘Just a matter of time’ before NYC indoor dining, gyms close again, Mayor de Blasio says

NEW YORK — As the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in New York City continues to climb, Mayor Bill de Blasio warned New Yorkers additional closures and restrictions are possible “in the next week or two.”

The mayor started his press briefing Thursday discussing the “tough decision” to shift public school students to all-remote learning and responded to critics who questioned why indoor dining and gyms remain open.

“It’s just a matter of time,” before indoor dining and gyms will close in the city, the mayor added. “It’s likely to be in the next week or two.”

De Blasio referenced the governor’s warning that the city could become an orange zone if the state’s metrics show NYC reached a 3% positivity rate.

If the city entered an orange zone, more restrictions, including the closure of gyms and indoor dining would be closed.

“We need to fight back. We need to have tight restrictions,” he said.

As of Wednesday, New York City was at a 2.5% seven-day positivity rate, according to the state’s metrics.

The following restrictions would be put in place under an orange zone:



Houses of Worship: 33% capacity, 25 people maximum

Mass Gatherings: 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor

Businesses: Closing high-risk non-essential businesses, such as gyms and personal care

Dining: Takeout and outdoor dining only, 4 person maximum per table

Schools: Closed for in-person learning, remote only

Although the city has yet to be designated as an orange zone, the mayor and school chancellor announced Wednesday that schools would close in-person learning and shift to all-remote beginning Thursday because the city’s metrics showed a 3.00% positivity rate in the seven-day average.

De Blasio said students will likely learn remotely until after Thanksgiving, and officials hope a new standard plan on reopening and closures will be in place, which includes increased testing.

As the city fights back the second wave of coronavirus, the mayor and health officials urge New Yorkers to get tested, wear masks, stay home if they feel sick and not to travel or have large celebrations during the Thanksgiving holiday.