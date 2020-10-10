Judge rules NY coronavirus cluster restrictions can be enforced

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BROOKLYN, N.Y — A federal judge in New York has rejected a motion to temporarily suspend the state’s new coronavirus cluster restrictions as part of a lawsuit filed this week by the Diocese of Brooklyn.

U.S. District Judge Eric Komitee issued the decision late Friday but said the diocese can still apply for a preliminary injunction in the case.

The Diocese of Brooklyn sued Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday in response to new capacity restrictions on houses of worship in areas of the borough experiencing a spike in coronavirus cases.

The lawsuit argues the restrictions violate fundamental First Amendment rights to free exercise of religion.

The Diocese called the new capacity limits inside houses of worship — a maximum of 10 people in red zones or 25 people in orange zones — “arbitrary.”

Nicholas DiMarzio, Bishop of Brooklyn, released a statement Saturday saying the church would continue to fight the restrictions in court.

“We are disappointed by last night’s initial ruling, but this is only the beginning of the case, and we expect ultimately to prevail. We are seeking what is just. And we have kept parishioners safe and will continue to do so,” DiMarzio said. “Thus, there is no reason for this latest interference with our First Amendment right to celebrate Mass together, so we will continue to press the courts and our elected officials to end it as soon as possible.”

DiMarzio said the Diocese would abide by the new restrictions while the lawsuit continues.

A similar but separate lawsuit, filed by the Orthodox Jewish group Agudath Israel of America, was also unsuccessful in stopping the state from enforcing the new restrictions.

