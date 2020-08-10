Jersey Shore bars could close if no masks, social distancing problems continue: Gov. Murphy

Bartender Tom Orruk shakes a drink behind the bar of an outdoor seafood restaurant in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey on June 15, 2020.

TRENTON, N.J. — Jersey Shore bar owners who allow “knucklehead” behavior by patrons could be shut down by the state, Gov. Phil Murphy warned on Monday.

The governor’s comments were in response to multiple reports of young people waiting in lines at outdoor bars along the Jersey Shore and not wearing masks or social distancing.

“By the time these patrons would have even gotten in, this virus could have already easily spread just through the line. So folks, this is not a game,” Murphy said Monday during a coronavirus briefing. “Standing around maskless in a crowd outside a bar is just as big a knucklehead move as standing around maskless inside one.”

The governor specifically called out Jenkinson’s Boardwalk in Point Pleasant, D’Jais and 10th Ave. Burrito Co. in Belmar, and Donovan’s Reef in Sea Bright.

“Bars and patrons need to get on the same page, and quickly. I’m going to give everyone a chance to do the right thing,” Murphy said. “But if we have to shut places down to protect public health, then we will. Consider this your warning before you go out drinking this weekend.”

Murphy also denounced the organizer and hundreds of people who attended a house party in Howell Township on Sunday. It took eight police agencies to break up the party, officials said.

Murphy has said house parties are believed to have contributed to a recent uptick in the state’s positivity rate and rate of transmission — two key indicators of the coronavirus outbreak.

Both metrics have since dropped back toward the recommended threshold, however, the governor warned that the coronavirus has not gone away and the state is still vulnerable to another spike in cases.

