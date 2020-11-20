Jersey City works to slow the spread of COVID ahead of Thanksgiving

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

JERSEY CITY, N.J.— Cities across New Jersey are working to enact new measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

The holiday comes as the state sees its rate of new infections trend in the wrong direction — positive tests reaching nearly 30,000 this week.

Jersey City is responding to this major uptick in cases by expanding mobilized testing efforts that target hot spots and vulnerable populations with rapid testing through the holiday season.

Mayor Steven Fulop announced this multi-faceted approach Thursday, which includes a new initiative called ‘Mask Up JC,’which the city plans to provide 1 million free masks to the public.

He explained the approach and what is being done to stop the spread of COVID-19.