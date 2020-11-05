Jersey City to mail masks to all residents

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

JERSEY CITY — New Jersey’s second-largest city is beginning a campaign to send residents face masks as the state continues to go through a surge in coronavirus cases.

The city is beginning a campaign called #MaskUpJc, backed by Mayor Steven Fulop, the city’s health and human services department and it’s office of innovation, that they said will expand upon the city’s attempts to flatten the curve. Part of that will be mailing five city-branded masks to all 120,000 New Jersey households.

“Absent a vaccine, wearing a mask is one of the few proven effective ways we can dramatically decrease transmission, and we want to further our efforts to support residents and encourage everyone to remain diligent as we get through this together,” said Fulop. “My top priority is to protect our residents’ health and safety, and the goal is to avoid another surge which would also inflict further damage on people’s mental health, our struggling businesses, and the local economy.”

The city is also distributing stickers that businesses can put on storefront windows to advertise the campaign and remind customers that they have to put on a mask to enter their establishment.

Since March, Jersey City said it has distributed over 200,000 masks and PPE to senior buildings, nonprofit organizations, local businesses, and residents.