Japan’s PM vows Tokyo Olympics will be proof of victory over COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Olympics Tokyo

FILE – In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, a man wearing a protective face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks with the Olympic rings in the background in the Odaiba section in Tokyo.

TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is vowing to get the pandemic under control and hold the already postponed Olympics this summer with ample coronavirus protection.

Suga also said as he opened Parliament that his government would revise laws to make anti-virus measures enforceable with penalties and compensation.

A recent surge in virus cases has been blamed in part on relaxed attitudes toward Japan’s non-binding virus restrictions.

Suga said his government aimed to start vaccinations as early as late February and pledged to achieve the Games as “a proof of human victory against the coronavirus.”

