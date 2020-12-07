‘January could be a really dark time’: Fauci issues dire pandemic warning

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus pandemic in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C. on March 30, 2020.

NEW YORK — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, issued a dire warning on Monday: The worst of the coronavirus pandemic is likely yet to come.

Appearing as a guest at Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus briefing, Fauci said the COVID-19 surge spurred by Thanksgiving is going to come up against the same time when people are traveling and gathering with family for Christmas and Hanukkah.

“So you have a surge upon a surge,” he said.

New York on Monday reported more than 7,300 new coronavirus cases. That’s in addition to over 20,000 new cases reported over the weekend.

More than 4,600 people are hospitalized statewide and 80 new deaths were reported. The positivity rate is 4.79%.

Over Thanksgiving, many people traveled to gather with families, against warnings from health officials. Fauci said the U.S. is poised to feel the “full blunt” impact of the holiday on coronavirus cases within another week or so.

With the start of Hanukkah on Thursday and Christmas just weeks away — more temptations to travel and gather with family — Fauci said the number of coronavirus infections and hospitalizations could get “really bad” by mid-January.

“The middle of January could be a really dark time for us,” Fauci said.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.