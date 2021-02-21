It’s ‘possible’ Americans will need masks in 2022 despite vaccine: Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, gestures after receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health on Dec. 22, 2020, in Bethesda, Maryland.

NEW YORK — Will Americans still need to wear a mask next year? Dr. Anthony Fauci says it’s “possible.”

During an appearance on CNN Sunday morning, the nation’s top infectious disease expert said that while the United States could reach “a significant degree of normality” by the end of this year, the need for masks will likely linger.

“You know, I think it is possible that that’s the case and, again, it really depends on what you mean by normality,” Fauci said when asked if Americans will still need to wear a mask in 2022.

Meanwhile, the United States was nearing half a million COVID-19 deaths on Sunday as vaccine rollout — slowed by winter weather — continued.