Is 6 feet apart enough social distancing? One study says no

NEW YORK CITY — With social distancing now our new norm, a recent study claims 6 feet may not be enough distance to stop coronavirus spread, which could be especially dangerous when indoors.

A recent study by MIT and the University of Oxford claims the 6 feet rule may not be effective as once thought.

Researchers said coronavirus can travel 26 feet in the air through coughing, sneezing and breathing. According to the report, factors like ventilation, large crowds and exposure time create more of a risk.

Scientist said that smaller aerosol particles can stay in the air for hours and travel much farther than larger respiratory particles. This comes at a time when schools gearing up to reopen, and safety measures are being closely analyzed.

The CDC recommends that people, including teachers, staff, and students, wear face coverings in the event they can’t be at least 6 feet apart. But, experts now say that’s just a general rule of thumb.

In other words, if you take off your mask and you have a symptomatic person in the room, being six feet apart won’t matter. If there are 10 to 20 children in a classroom and they’re all exposed to somebody generating aerosols, the chance of transmission is real.

It all boils down to good ventilation, limited crowds, proper hygiene and mask wearing. Those key factors will likely reduce your risk of infection. The more you separate, the better off you’ll be.