Investigators find maskless people dancing, drinking ‘shoulder to shoulder’ at Brooklyn restaurant

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Dozens of maskless people danced and drank in front of a Brooklyn restaurant over the weekend, officials said Monday.

State Liquor Authority task force investigators headed to La Perla Del Ulua Restaurant on Melrose Street on Friday, officials said. They heard “excessively loud music” and found an unauthorized DJ. Dozens of people were “shoulder to shoulder” outside. They’d effectively created an “illegal outdoor nightclub.”

A restaurant manager ran outside to distribute masks when the investigators arrived, state officials said. There were also people drinking inside the restaurant in violation of indoor dining restrictions.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo chided bars and restaurants ignoring social distancing guidelines. He said the state suspended liquor licenses for 14 additional bars and restaurants in New York.

“We’ve beefed up enforcement with the state police and liquor authority to hold bad actors accountable,” Cuomo said. “Now is not the time to lose sight of our goal, and if compliance slips, all of the progress we’ve made over the last five months could be undermined. These establishments put the health of their staff, their patrons, and all New Yorkers at risk — and their actions are simply unacceptable.”

