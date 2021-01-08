Inside the FDA approved at-home test available on Amazon

NEW YORK — As COVID cases continue to rise across the country, so is the need for testing. But waiting on long lines can be a huge inconvenience. Now one company has teamed up with Amazon to offer the only at-home coronavirus test on its website. While similar kits have been around for a while, this one is unique.

Bob Terbrueggen is CEO and Founder DxTerity. The company received an emergency use authorization last month from the Food and Drug Administration for the DxTerity Covid-19 Saliva at-Home Collection Kit. Right now, it’s the only one of its kind for sale on Amazon with no prescription necessary.

All you have to do is make a purchase on Amazon, create an account online and register the kit. After collecting a saliva sample, send the self-test back using the package and label provided.

“We are a PCR test. So it’s one of the most accurate there is. We actually like to think of what we like to call ‘limited detection’ — how many copies you need. And we only need 50 copies to be able to see it and to compare it to some of these rapid tests that need over 1 million, so this is a much more sensitive much more high-quality test,” Terbrueggen tells PIX11 News.

Even though the kit uses the PCR method, which has a higher rate of accuracy than rapid tests, some experts still recommend a nasal swab over saliva test. But whether you choose to go with the at-home-kit, medical facility or drive thru-site, the important thing is to get tested.

