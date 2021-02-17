Indoor entertainment centers, outdoor amusement parks to reopen in spring; summer camps plan to reopen in June

NEW YORK — As New York’s COVID-19 positivity rate continues to decline, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday more reopenings ahead of the warmer months.

Indoor family entertainment centers can reopen at 25% capacity as of March 26, Cuomo said.

Reopening protocols include wearing face coverings, social distancing, temperature checks and frequent cleaning.

Rides and attractions that cannot allow for proper social distancing or frequent cleaning must remain closed, the governor added.

Shortly after, outdoor amusement parks can reopen beginning April 9 at 33% capacity, according to the governor.

Face coverings, temperature checks and frequent cleanings will be mandatory.

Tickets must be sold in advance, and amusement parks must have staggered entries and exits.

The governor also said overnight summer camps can plan to reopen in June with testing protocols in place.

“We hope the current trajectory stays until June. One eye on these variants of interest, but they can plan on reopening,” he said.

New York has seen a decline in coronavirus cases following the end of the “holiday surge.”

The state’s seven-day average positivity rate has declined for 40 straight days, and the state has reported its lowest seven-day average since Nov. 28, the governor said.