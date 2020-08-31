Indoor dining set to launch in NJ, when is NYC’s turn?

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — As New Jersey reopens indoor dining, New York City restaurants are preparing to file lawsuits, according to the NYC Hospitality Alliance.

It comes as officials in Westchester and Nassau counties, which neighbor New York City, have confirmed to PIX11 News there have been no clusters or upticks in COVID-19 cases linked to indoor dining.

At Gotham City Diner in Ridgefield, New Jersey, they’re setting up plexiglass, putting social distancing stickers on the floor, adding hand sanitizing dispensers and spacing out their tables.

“We’re ready. We’re ready to get going,” said George Matthews the diner’s owner. “I feel pretty anxious because opening is great but we’re hoping we can get the customers back too.”

This Friday will mark the first time since March that the diner will be seating customers indoors..

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy had initially said in July indoor dining could resume before pulling the plug. But now he’s made it official.

Beginning at 6 a.m. Friday, indoor dining — along with movie theaters and indoor performance venues — can resume at 25% capacity, along with other restrictions. Indoor gatherings like weddings and funerals can now also allow up to 25% of venue capacity for a max of 150 people.

“It’s a start, and we appreciate the start, but we do need more and I hope as we get closer to the holidays we can raise that number,” Matthews said.

As New Jersey prepares to reopen indoor dining, New York City appears no closer to doing so.

“Is there a point, is there a way where we can do this safely as far as indoor dining? So far, we have not had that moment,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at his daily press conference Monday.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who ultimately has to decide, has blamed the mayor for a lack of compliance to social distancing guidelines in New York City.

“What will the compliance be?” he asked during a call with reporters. “We know in NYC there have been compliance issues.”

Now, Crain’s New York Business is reporting more than 300 restaurants in New York City are seeking class-action status for a $2 billion lawsuit against the city and state for banning indoor dining.

The city’s hospitality alliance in a statement wrote:

“With indoor dining resuming soon in New Jersey, New York City will be surrounded by indoor dining but locked out from participating at significant economic peril. The situation is at a boiling point and our government leaders must immediately develop a plan to reopen indoor dining across the five boroughs, like what’s been provided to restaurants throughout the rest of the state. Otherwise, our city’s economic crisis will reach a point it cannot come back from, with thousands of more restaurants permanently closing and likely more lawsuits filed against the government.”