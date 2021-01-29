NYC indoor dining to resume at 25% capacity beginning Feb. 14, Gov. Cuomo says

Waiter Lenworth Thompson serves lunch to David Zennario, left, and Alex Ecklin at Junior’s Restaurant on Sept. 30, 2020.

NEW YORK — After a monthslong ban, indoor dining in New York City will return at 25% capacity in time for Valentine’s Day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.

New York City went from a 7.1% positivity rate in early January to 4.9% as of Jan. 28, according to the state’s COVID-19 data.

“All the models project that number to continue to drop,” Cuomo said.

At the current trajectory, indoor dining would be able resume Feb. 14, which also gives restaurants a period of time to prepare before reopening, Cuomo said.

When asked about his opinion on resuming indoor dining, Mayor Bill de Blasio said during his Friday press briefing that the decision was the state’s call.

Although the city and the rest of the country remain in an “uncertain situation” caused by new COVID-19 variants and a lack of vaccine supply, communities are trying to support their local restaurants.

“We’re going to work with it,” but it will be done safely, according to Mayor de Blasio.

Indoor dining initially resumed at 25% capacity in New York City on Sept. 30 as the city saw progress in battling coronavirus over the summer.

However, due to rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Cuomo announced indoor dining would close beginning Dec. 14.

Though outdoor dining and takeout was available during the closure, cold weather deterred many from dining outdoors.