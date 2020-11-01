‘I’m worried about Thanksgiving’: Cuomo urges NYers to ‘think twice’ about family gatherings

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday pleaded with New Yorkers to “think twice” about their Thanksgiving plans this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo, speaking during a coronavirus briefing, said COVID-19 is being spread at relatively small gatherings, parties and family meals. He said a belief that it’s safer to gather with family or close friends is not backed by science and could prove to be dangerous or deadly.

“I’m worried about Thanksgiving … It’s not like when the virus first started and when we did the contact tracing we could get it back to relatively isolated locations that were generating dozens of cases,” Cuomo said. “You have a Thanksgiving with seven people, you can still be infected.”

But the governor also acknowledged the realities of so-called “COVID fatigue,” as more people grow tired of pandemic stress and following safety protocols.

“I think you’re going to see the number [of COVID-19 cases] increase even more after Thanksgiving,” Cuomo said. “I think we have to double down on the precautions even though it is Thanksgiving. I understand the symbolism of Thanksgiving. I appreciate the desire to be with family, but I really urge people to think twice this year.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance for celebrating Thanksgiving safely amid the pandemic.

The agency advised against traveling for the holiday and suggested having a small dinner with only people who live in the same household is ideal.

For a breakdown of the CDC’s full guidance on Thanksgiving, including low-, moderate- and high-risk activities, click here.

New York reported 2,255 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the cumulative total since March to 509,735.The statewide positivity rate including several microclusters, which are being over-sampled, was 1.5%.

Seventeen additional deaths were reported. The death toll in New York rose to 25,824.