Illegal rave with over 100 people busted in Queens park: officials

CUNNINGHAM PARK, Queens — An illegal rave, complete with bar service and a DJ, was busted in a Queens park early Sunday morning, according to the NYC Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy sheriffs staking out Cunningham Park watched as two buses dropped people outside the park on Union Turnpike around 1:50 a.m., officials said.

The sheriffs then discovered a massive party inside the park with about 110 people drinking alcohol, smoking hookah and dancing without masks or keeping a social distance.

The rave had a DJ, tables and chairs, food service and a bar as well, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriffs broke up the party and seized liquor that was being served. The DJ, a security guard and two hookah attendants were arrested and issued several criminal and civil violations, officials said.

The bust comes amid a renewed crackdown on enforcing coronavirus restrictions amid a concerning uptick in cases in Brooklyn and Queens.

The rave was not held inside the new cluster zone in Queens, where cases are on the rise and a ban on gatherings is in place.