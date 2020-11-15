Illegal fight club busted with over 200 people inside Bronx building: officials

An illegal fight club was busted with more than 200 people inside a Bronx building on Nov. 14, 2020, officials said.

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx — New York City deputy sheriffs broke up an illegal fight club in the Bronx Saturday night, officials said.

The “Rumble in the Bronx” inside a building on Coster Street in Hunts Point drew a crowd of more than 200 people, according to the NYC Sheriff’s Office.

Ten people were charged with multiple crimes related to violating coronavirus restrictions, illegal combat, liquor laws, and firearms offenses, officials said.

City and state officials have repeatedly urged residents to avoid large gatherings and follow social distancing rules as the number of coronavirus cases surges across the region.

Over 9,000 new cases were reported in New Jersey and New York on Saturday.

