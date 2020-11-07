Illegal club with 125 people inside busted in the Bronx: officials

Deputy sheriffs busted an illegal club operating in Kingsbridge, the Bronx in the early morning hours on Nov. 7, 2020, officials said.

KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx — New York City’s crackdown on illegal bars and clubs continued early Saturday morning with a bust in the Bronx.

Deputy sheriffs shut down an illegal club that had about 125 people partying inside around 3 a.m., officials said.

The club was located on West 233rd Street in Kingsbridge, according to the sheriff’s office.

Four party organizers were charged with multiple misdemeanors as well as violations of the Administrative Code, Health Code and Alcoholic Beverage Control Law, officials said.

Last weekend, deputy sheriffs broke up several warehouse parties that each hosted hundreds of people packed together inside despite the state’s coronavirus restrictions on large, indoor gatherings.

As the city and state continues to see a spike in new coronavirus cases, officials are urging New Yorkers to think twice before gathering inside.