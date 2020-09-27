Illegal Queens bar busted with nearly 200 people inside: NYC sheriff

New York City deputy sheriffs busted an illegal bar in Flushing, Queens on Sept. 27, 2020, with nearly 200 people inside despite coronavirus restrictions, officials said.

FLUSHING, Queens — A Queens bar owner and worker are facing several citations after deputy sheriffs discovered nearly 200 people drinking and smoking inside the venue despite coronavirus restrictions and no liquor license, officials said Sunday.

Authorities investigating Home Run KTV on Kissena Boulevard in Flushing just after midnight Sunday found about 192 people spread out in several rooms who were drinking alcoholic beverages, smoking, not wearing masks and not social distancing, according to the NYC Sheriff’s Office.

Despite a “significant amount” of alcohol on the property, the business does not have an active liquor license, per the sheriff’s office. The alcohol was seized by deputy sheriffs.

Additionally, the building only had one way of exiting and entering, which is a hazardous construction code violation, officials said.

Folks inside the bar were given masks and told to leave, according to the sheriff’s office.

Patrick Yam, the bar’s owner, was issued eight citations, including violating the mayor’s coronavirus executive order and unlicensed sale of alcohol, officials said.

A worker was also issued two citations.