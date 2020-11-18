ICU nurses, doctors brace for 2nd COVID-19 wave: What have they learned?

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Hospital nurses and doctors in the city’s intensive care units dealt with catastrophic illness and death in the first wave of COVID-19 this past March through May, and they’re bracing for the next one.

“We’re already in the second wave,” said Dr. Adel Bassilly-Marcus, a leading physician in Mount Sinai Hospital’s ICU. “And we know it’s going to get worse.”

And while emergency rooms haven’t been overwhelmed quite yet, Sean Petty, a registered nurse at Jacobi Hospital, said he’s concerned by the uptick in positive COVID-19 cases locally, which he blames on “abject failure to contain the spread of the virus” on the national level.

Still, Petty said he and his fellow health care professionals have learned a lot since the first wave.

“The main thing we’ve learned since the very beginning is that this is not primarily a respiratory disease,” Petty said. “It’s more or less a vascular disease, an inflammatory vascular disease.”

Dr. Bassilly-Marcus said there are some key treatments he and his colleagues try to start early, especially when a patient has issues with shortness of breath.

“Steroids,” the doctor said matter-of-factly. “We know certain doses of steroids, early on, for the first 10 days, make a difference, whether the patient is moderately sick or severely sick.”

He added there’s “real evidence” that steroids shorten the severity of the illness and prevents death, as well.

Petty said blood thinners have become very important in battling COVID-19, since blood clots often develop in patients and that can lead to sudden death.

Valerie Burgos, also a registered nurse, works in the ICU at Mount Sinai and braved the first wave.

She said her current patients in the ICU are between the ages of 30 and 94.

“This virus affects everyone so differently,” Burgos noted. “It has its own path, and it seems to have its own path in each person.”

Both Burgos and Petty said COVID-19 patients have benefited being placed on their sides or stomachs, something called the “prone” position.

“The goal of proning, actually, is to have the lungs expand,” Burgos said.

All three of the medical professionals we spoke to said there’s a move away from using ventilators to help patients breathe, except as a last resort.

There are two treatments that have become popular, because they help infuse patients with higher oxygenation levels in their lungs without the invasiveness of a ventilator.

Burgos talked about the increased use of the BiPAP machine and the high flow nasal cannula.

Early in the pandemic, health care workers were worried about utilizing these devices, “because the treatments create humidified air clouds around the patient that aerosolizes,” Burgos told PIX11.

“It throws the COVID into the air or into the environment and that puts anybody who comes into that room, especially the caregivers, at risk of breathing in COVID and contracting the virus themselves.”

But Burgos said as nurses and doctors got familiar with the N95 mask — and began to wear it properly — they grew more comfortable with using the two oxygenation machines.

“It’s a huge change from just six months ago,” Burgos said. “Now we know we can provide these and people can stay safe.”