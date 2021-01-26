Hundreds of White House staffers receive coronavirus vaccine

Joe Biden receives his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine from Nurse partitioner Tabe Mase at Christiana Hospital on live television in Newark Del., Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON — “Several hundred” White House staffers have been vaccinated for COVID-19 as the Biden administration looks to create a safe workspace for the new president.

Spokesman Kevin Munoz said the White House has provided the first of the two-shot vaccination to those who work on-site and is working toward vaccinating all staffers in the coming weeks.

President Joe Biden’s White House has operated with sparse staffing to prevent the spread of the virus, mandating social distancing and the wearing of N95 masks.

Biden completed the two-dose regimen a week before his swearing-in, and Vice President Kamala Harris was set to receive her second dose Tuesday.

The former Trump administration vaccinated dozens of top aides before leaving office.

