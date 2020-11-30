Hundreds of shoes donated to people in need

MANHATTAN — The non-profit organization Sidewalk Samaritan teamed up with Soles4Souls and other groups to give out hundreds of shoes over the weekend.

About 300 people received a pair of brand new shoes at the event.

As the temperatures drop during the winter months, those facing homelessness could always use a little help, organizers said.

Volunteers also handed out safety supplies like masks and hand sanitizer and also offered haircuts.

Next week, Sidewalk Samaritan will be at the same spot on Amsterdam Avenue to donate gloves and coats.

If you’d like to help, click here.