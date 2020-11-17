How to say ‘no’ to Thanksgiving during COVID-19 pandemic

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Thanksgiving is just over a week away and public health officials have encouraged Americans to skip their usual large gatherings this holiday season as COVID-19 cases spike across the nation. For some families, this might lead to some difficult conversations.

The Golden Rules Gal, Lisa Mirza Grotts, explained on the PIX11 Morning News how you can talk to your extended family about keeping your Thanksgiving small or distant without using harsh words or creating a potential argument.