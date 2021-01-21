How should New York handle a vaccine shortage, and how can it improve?

NEW YORK — New York could run out of its vaccine supply this week; the dire warning coming from Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Councilmember and Chair of the City Council’s Health Committee Mark Levine said the harsh reality is that the city has a vaccine supply that will only last another 2 to 3 days.

“Because the federal government is not sending enough vaccine, the city’s health department is going to have to close the 15 vaccination hubs starting tomorrow, Thursday through Sunday,” said Levine.

That has forced to the city to reschedule appointments. More than 22,000 New Yorkers have received a notice that their existing appointment for the first dose of the vaccine is canceled, and has automatically been rescheduled for the following week.

“Getting an appointment has been inexcusably complicated,” said Levine. “It’s an epic mission for many people and those who finally got that coveted time slot, to have it now rescheduled is just heartbreaking.”

City and state officials have put much of the blame on the federal government and the Trump administration. The vaccine allotment and distribution has been wrought with problems and New York needs many more doses.

An unexpected delay in more than 100,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine has added to the complications.

The vaccines available are allocated for two doses for full inoculation. If you’ve gotten the Moderna shot, the booster is recommended 28 days later. For Pfizer, it’s 21 days after the first inoculation.

Some who have already received the first dose of their vaccine are concerned there will not be enough left for their second shot.

Dr. John Whyte is chief medical officer of WebMD and a public health expert who has worked with the FDA.

“The reason why we have two shots, the first one primes your immune system, meaning it gets your antibodies ready to be produced and recognize that spiked protein,” said Whyte. “Then you get a boost several weeks later to help make that immune response more powerful, build more memory, make it more longer lasting, more durable.”

Whyte said if necessary, you can go longer than the recommended time to get the booster.

“If your appointment has been delayed, you’re going to be ok,” said Levine. “It’s good you got the first dose if you wait several weeks, your immunity isn’t going to go away.”

While the second dose is generally reserved for a patient who’s already had the first dose, de Blasio is calling for that reserve to be released for the time being, with the expectation we will catch up now that a new administration is in place.

“There’s a lot the Biden administration can do to get us a more consistent supply and ultimately a larger supply and hopefully that starts today,” said Levine.

Officials are hoping Biden will invoke the Defense Production Act to ramp up vaccine production.