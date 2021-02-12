How remote learning is creating virtual field trips

NEW YORK — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced so many schools to make the switch to online learning. That also means field trips had also been put on hold.

Even though people aren’t traveling as much as they used to, virtual trips have come to offer an alternative, allowing students to explore the world from home.

Marisa LaScala is the parenting and relationships editor with Good Housekeeping. She said online field trips offer the perfect combination of education and fun. There are plenty of options to satisfy young curious minds.

The Historic Hudson Valley at Home

The site is like history in our own backyard. They have a collection of historic sites in the area you can visit virtually. You can also learn about different historical topics like the history of pirates, 19th Century fashion, and slavery in the northern colonies.

NASA Science

Students can also tour the solar system and other planets through NASA’s website. They can check out interactive activities like this one that allows them to explore with curiosity.

Learn about Bonnie Plants

There are a lot of different farms terms where you can get behind the scenes look. On the Home Depot website, you can learn about this type of plant. They show you how they grow starter plants and how they ship out the plants to stores across the country.

Take a Trip to the Zoo

Many zoos have web cams. For kids who are attached to the animals at their local zoo, they might be able to check in on them. But it’s also fun to meet some animals from across the country. The San Diego Zoo has about a dozen different web cams to check out.

National Gallery of Art

The institution has an art section for kids. There are 50 videos that focus on individual works of art. It focuses on a work and the people, places, and scenes surrounding its creation.

When you’ve finished exploring these sites, the fun continues. Many of these virtual activities also have a hands-on component where children can bring these virtual trips off screen and extend their learning.