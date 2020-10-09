‘How poisonous’: Cuomo says Trump campaign incited anger in Brooklyn over cluster restrictions

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, suggested the Trump campaign incited angry protests in Borough Park, right, over new coronavirus restrictions.

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday he believes the Trump campaign is stirring up aggression in New York City’s Orthodox Jewish community following new restrictions in neighborhoods with coronavirus clusters.

Protests erupted in Borough Park this week in response to the governor’s new restrictions on schools, businesses and houses of worship in areas of the city with a high percent of coronavirus cases.

“There is no doubt that he is exploiting division and fomenting division to help his campaign,” Cuomo said of President Donald Trump on Friday. “I also believe his campaign is fomenting the ultra Orthodox in Brooklyn.”

During a coronavirus telebriefing Friday morning, the governor played a recording of a robocall that he says went out to members of the Orthodox Jewish community in Brooklyn. The caller claims to have spoken with the Trump campaign and urges residents to gather at 13th Avenue, which runs through Borough Park, with signs that read “Cuomo killed thousands.”

“The Trump campaign is urging us to hold as many and as big signs as possible. Please send this message around. Make it go viral,” the recording says.

Cuomo also read a tweet from community member Heshy Tischler that asked for recommendations on printing flags that read, “Cuomo hates Jews” and “Cuomo killed thousands.”

The tweet was posted on Wednesday afternoon.

That night, a protest against the new coronavirus cluster restrictions was held in Borough Park. Tischler allegedly encouraged a crowd of angry protesters to attack a reporter covering the event.

Tischler has since accused the reporter, Jacob Kornbluh, of lying and “faking an assault.”

As of Friday afternoon, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

“How ugly. How divisive. How poisonous. How disgusting. How hurtful. How painful,” Cuomo said Friday in response to the tweet and robocall. “This is New York, that just showed unity and solidarity that was unprecedented … here the Trump campaign wants to inflame divisions meanwhile they’re putting people’s lives at risk.”

Over the past three weeks, COVID-19 “cluster zones” accounted for 19.7% of the state’s coronavirus cases, despite being just 2.8% of state’s population, according to Cuomo.

“Some of those people will die,” the governor said of those who attended the Borough Park protests. “What’s the Trump campaign saying? Play politics. It’s disgusting.”

Cuomo also said arrests should be made if criminality occurred at the protests.

