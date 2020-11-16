How NY is trying to thwart another COVID-19 surge

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The long lines for COVID-19 testing are back and can be seen in practically all five boroughs.

While it may seem concerning, health officials say it is a good sign, and results will provide a more accurate picture of where the virus is going and whether New Yorkers are doing enough to fight it back.

This comes as citywide indicators continue to cause alarm. While hospitalizations are down slightly, the rate for those testing positive on a 7 day average across the city is teetering towards that concerning 3% threshold established by health officials months ago — measuring point of concern that was initially localized to Brooklyn and Queens, but now much more widespread.

Numbers released by the governor’s office show nearly every borough, with the exception of Manhattan, hitting positivity rates above 2% over the weekend. Upon closer look, data compiled by New York City’s health officials and broken down by borough, Staten Island still appears to be city’s biggest trouble spot — though other zip codes are also showing soaring numbers.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi continued to urge New Yorkers to heed the same advice they’ve pushed for months Monday: wear masks, maintain social distancing, wash hands frequently, avoid large indoor gatherings and get tested if you haven’t already.

“It helps us understand what is happening over time with respect to how the epidemic is growing and spreading,” said Chokshi.

On the mask front, the city’s health department is rolling out a new campaign urging New Yorkers to wear masks not only outdoors, but indoors as well.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo appeared on MSNBC Monday morning, warning if numbers continue to go up, more restrictions will be put into place.

Last week, hours were shortened for restaurants and gyms across New York State as a result of the rising infection rates.