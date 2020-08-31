How New York’s coronavirus restrictions are impacting music venues, clubs

Coronavirus

by:

Posted:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — The coronavirus pandemic has had an impact across all industries and the arts community has not been immune to those struggles.

Broadway will remain dark at least until next year, and clubs and music venues in New York are still closed.

When outdoor dining resumed, some of those venues were allowed to reopen as well. But now, the New York State Liquor Authority is cracking down on venues.

Edjo Wheeler, executive director of the Queens nonprofit Culture Lab LIC, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News on Monday about how the pandemic restrictions are affecting the arts community.

