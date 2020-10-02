This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

How long could I be contagious before a positive virus test?

Studies have shown that people may be contagious for about two days before developing COVID-19 symptoms.

Experts have said that the time period right before developing symptoms is when people are likely the most contagious. People who never develop symptoms can spread infection, too.

That’s a problem because many people would never seek testing unless they developed symptoms or knew they’d been exposed.

But there’s a more complicated part to this question: What if someone knows they were exposed but their virus test comes back negative — could they still be contagious? Maybe.

