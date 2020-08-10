Host arrested for throwing party that drew hundreds to New Jersey home: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ALPINE, N.J. — A party host was arrested for allegedly throwing a large gathering in New Jersey that drew hundreds of attendees earlier this month, police announced Monday.

Tashay Knight, 45, turned himself in to police Friday and faces charges of recklessly creating a risk of widespread injury or damage, and was also issued summonses for violating Gov. Murphy’s executive order, which limits the number of people allowed at gatherings.

On Aug. 1, police responded to a call of an ongoing noise complaint coming from a house in the vicinity of Hemlock and Jackson drives.

Officers arrived to find an event held with about 300 to 400 people present. They purchased tickets for the event online, according to police.

Officers from neighboring police departments assisted Alpine Police to clear all attendees from the party, according to authorities.

It took about three to four hours to fully clear attendees, cops said.

Alpine Police previously responded to the residence in the past for noise complaints, including another event on July 5, authorities said.

The homeowner was contacted and cooperated with the investigation, indicated he rented the property to Wonder Boy Music Group.

Gov. Phil Murphy previously attributed many coronavirus cases in the state to parties.

He has since tightened restrictions on indoor gatherings amid a recent increase in cases across the state.