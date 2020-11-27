Hospitals bracing as COVID cases rise around NY

Coronavirus

by: , Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Coronavirus cases remain on the rise in New York as the state reports record highs in testing for COVID-19.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that western New York’s positivity rate has spiked to a seven-day average of 6.28%, outpacing other parts of the state, according to figures released by the state.

Erie County includes Buffalo and reported six deaths. That’s more coronavirus deaths than any other county in the state for a second consecutive day.

The state reported 8,176 new cases. Statewide hospitalizations climbed to 3,103.

The governor said 219,442 COVID-19 test results were reported to the state Thursday.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Business booming for Brooklyn liquor store

New York pushes to pass wrongful convictions act

CCRB releases NYPD officer histories

Bill to limit Gov. Cuomo's emergency powers could pass Friday

Overnight NYC vaccination sites opening Thursday night

Long Island doctor charged with murder in 5 opioid deaths

All Up in Your Business: Meet the woman behind Buy Better Foods

Discovering your dharma and hidden talents

Actresses Maahra Hill, Jill Marie Jones talk new series 'Delilah'