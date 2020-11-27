Hospitals bracing as COVID cases rise around NY

NEW YORK — Coronavirus cases remain on the rise in New York as the state reports record highs in testing for COVID-19.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that western New York’s positivity rate has spiked to a seven-day average of 6.28%, outpacing other parts of the state, according to figures released by the state.

Erie County includes Buffalo and reported six deaths. That’s more coronavirus deaths than any other county in the state for a second consecutive day.

The state reported 8,176 new cases. Statewide hospitalizations climbed to 3,103.

The governor said 219,442 COVID-19 test results were reported to the state Thursday.

