Hoboken mayor to self-quarantine after contact tests positive for coronavirus

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla is going to be self-quarantining for at least this weekend, a spokesperson confirmed to PIX11 News Friday.

One of the mayor’s contacts recently tested positive for COVID-19. Therefor he will at least be at home for the weekend.

“Due to one of his contacts recently testing positive for COVID-19, out of an abundance of caution, Mayor Bhalla is quarantining safely at home for the weekend,” Bhalla’s spokesperson said. “He regrets he will be unable to give remarks at the September 11 interfaith service, but to protect the safety of all participants and residents, is holding to the same advice he gives to others who may have been at risk: self-isolate and avoid contact with others until it is safe to do so.”

An interfaith service is scheduled near the city’s 9/11 Memorial.

