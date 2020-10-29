Hoboken mayor talks COVID curfew and restrictions

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HOBOKEN, N.J.— Hoboken’s new midnight curfew for businesses and bars begins Thursday night in the New Jersey city as the state sees COVID-19 cases rising.

Mayor Ravi Bhalla explained the curfew and how it will be enforced, as well as other new restrictions on house parties.

According to Bhalla, contact tracing and testing links the increase in coronavirus cases to house parties, bars and restaurants. Enforcing a curfew “will strike the right balance” for businesses while fighting the spread of the virus.

After midnight, things get more rowdy and social distancing decreases, the mayor said.

When asked whether or not this curfew was imposed for Halloween weekend, Bhalla said the city is not only looking at this coming weekend, but in the coming weeks and months ahead, especially during colder months.