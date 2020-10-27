Hoboken house parties may face $1,000 fines as NJ sees COVID-19 increase

A medical worker places a nasal swab in a vial after administering a test at a COVID-19 testing facility in Camden, N.J., Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HOBOKEN, N.J.— As New Jersey continues to report an increase in COVID-19 cases, the city of Hoboken is cracking down on house parties that have been contributing to the spread of the virus.

Within the past several weekends, Hoboken Police Department has responded to numerous calls of house parties that have contributed to the spread of COVID-19, Mayor Ravi Bhalla said.

Because of the numerous house parties reported, Mayor Bhalla has called for a special meeting of the City Council on Thursday to adopt a legislation that institutes fines of up to $1,000 for indoor gatherings that have more than 25 people and violates city ordinances, including noise regulations or a disorderly home.

Fines would be given to the tenant and the property owner at which the violation occurred, Bhalla said.

As the state sees an uptick in positive cases, Hoboken’s Health Department reported new increases have stemmed from indoor gatherings.

“It’s extremely disappointing to see such disregard for public health, knowing that one party could turn into a super-spreader event that infects some of our most vulnerable residents, whose lives could be at risk,” he said in a statement.

Hoboken residents are urged to take precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including limiting social interactions, wearing a face mask, avoiding indoor gatherings and social distance.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Hoboken has reported at least 957 known cases of COVID-19 and 31 fatalities.

As of Tuesday, there were 231,331 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,517 confirmed virus fatalities.