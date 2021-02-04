Hitting the ‘pandemic wall’? You’re not alone

NEW YORK — Next month will make a year since much of the U.S. has been in some state of lockdown or quarantine.

In the New York region, some parts are more restricted than others.

However, many people all across the country are experiencing a common issue — hitting a pandemic wall.

Many are feeling burnout after nearly a year of working or learning remotely, non-stop news, isolation and more.

Journalist Tanzina Vega tapped into feelings many of us are having when she tweeted about hitting a “pandemic wall.” Her tweet went viral and got thousands of responses, so she dedicated an episode of her podcast, “The Takeaway”, to the issue.

Tanzina talked with PIX11’s Marysol Castro about how her tweet led to a deeper dive on the topic and what she learned about it.