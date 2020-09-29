High school football returns in NJ amid pandemic

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

RAMSEY, N.J. — It’s a big week for sports in New Jersey as the high school football season kicks off Friday.

There’s a different kind of intensity this week at Don Bosco Prep, as it’s game week. After a lot of trepidation from both players and coaches, it’s t-minus three days until the season starts.

“You know it’s a great feeling,” said Don Bosco junior Nick Alvarado. “Something we’ve been waiting for and working for the longest.”

While numerous schools in New York and New Jersey have had their season canceled or postponed to 2021, Don Bosco begins this weekend.

“The kids have done a great job of making adjustments and sacrificing and getting used to what has become the new norm,” said head coach Dan Sabella. “Winning is still important but allowing these kids to have a season is going to be a big accomplishment.”

The Ironmen open up the season against Paramus Catholic Friday night. Fans will be in attendance.

Like we saw in the NFL in week one, there could be some initial rust. New Jersey schools were allowed only one scrimmage for this abbreviated 8-game season.

“We found some areas we gotta improve in and that’s why we’re out here today,” said Sabella. “That’s what scrimmages are for. We gotta get a lot better than we were last Friday.”

Sabella will rely on Alvarado and senior quarterback Jake Robbins for that improvement. Don Bosco lost in the state championship last season to St. Peter’s Prep.

There will be no state champion crowned this year and that’s okay with some players. They’re just happy to be able to take the field.

“I think we’re 100% ready for any task that comes our way, we trust the process,” said Alvarado. “We’ve been working and have been grinding. I trust all my brothers here, we’re ready for this Friday.”