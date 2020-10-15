Health care workers, first responders among those recommended to monthly COVID testing by the city

NEW YORK — New York City is recommending a number of essential workers get tested monthly for COVID-19, Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi tweeted Thursday.

Health care workers, first responders, “essential workers,” people living or working in group residential settings and any other New York City workers who work outside the home and interact in person with co-workers, clients, customers or visitors to the workplace are recommended to get a monthly test.

Health care workers and first responders include police officers, paramedicas and EMTs and physical therapists. Essential workers include veterinary workers, child care workers, delivery and food service workers and teachers.

Full recommendations and testing information are located on the city’s website.

