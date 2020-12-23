Health care community fights vaccine hesitancy amid news of first local adverse reaction

NEW YORK — New York City’s first confirmed allergic reaction in the ongoing roll-out of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is a reminder of lingering concerns among some Americans amid a large-scale vaccination program.

The announcement of the city’s first confirmed allergic reaction was made Thursday by Dr. Dave. Chokshi, the city’s health commissioner.

“We did receive a single report of a serious adverse event in a health care worker,” Chokshi said. “That was a significant allergic reaction that that person sustained. They were treated for it. They’re now in stable condition and recovering.”

City health officials did not say if the vaccine recipient suffered from any preexisting allergies — a known risk factor in this and many other vaccines — citing privacy rules.

But the mayor’s office said it was first documented allergic reaction in more than 30,000 doses and counting.

Still, it is with this news that health officials are once again faced with the task of overcoming a lingering concern: vaccine hesitancy.

Dr. Teresa Smith, an associate professor of clinical emergency medicine at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University in Central Brooklyn said she’s making progress within her patient community by using her own story of pre-existing medical conditions and a willingness to take the vaccine.

“I think that people just want to be informed, they want to make an informed decision,” she said. “I did a risk-benefit assessment. It was either take this vaccine, and not feel well, maybe for a few days, or the risk of what COVID could do to my body — which could lead to death. And so I want all of my patients, and all of our community, to do the same thing: take a risk-benefit assessment.