Head of Test and Trace Corps: Restrictions could control hospitalizations uptick in NYC ‘hot spots’

NEW YORK CITY — Dr. Ted Long, the head of NYC’s COVID-19 Test & Trace Corps, talked with PIX11 about how new drastic measures in the city’s “hot spots” could help stop the spread of the virus in the long run.

Long explained that with coronavirus you first see transmissions rise within a community, then you see more hospitalizations, and finally an increase in deaths.

According to Long, there’s clear transmission happening in the outbreak areas identified by Mayor Bill de Blasio over the weekend. He said there are now three times the number of cases appearing in these areas than in previous months.

After the mayor suggested a nearly full shut down of those nine zip codes on Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced the closure of about 300 schools in those areas.

Long said his team is now starting to see a “small uptick” in COVID hospitalizations in these areas, but that it’s not too late to control it.

“We have time to stop it, to control it,” Long said. “We’ve given a decisive and focused plan to the state that we’re confident can accomplish this.”

The official said the team doubled the amount of tests being given in the “hot spots” in one day alone Friday.

However, limiting the ways in which people can interact with each other in these communities is the further step that now has to be taken, Long said.

“This is the opportunity now, where we need to clamp down and we need to impose the restrictions that we’ve talked to the state about,” the doctor said.